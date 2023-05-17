Sabre Inks New Multi-Year Distribution Deal With Chilean Airline

by

inked a new multi-year deal with a low-cost Chilean airline, SKY Airline, for undisclosed terms. As per the agreement, the airline will expand its distributed content through the Sabre GDS and migrate to the SabreSonic passenger service system (PSS).

"SKY is an important and rapidly growing airline in the region. We are pleased to expand our relationship with this key customer on both distribution and their core IT solutions," said Roshan Mendis, Sabre Travel Solutions Chief Commercial Officer.

Last week, Sabre disclosed a long-term technology renewal deal with South East Travels, one of the biggest travel agencies in Taiwan.

