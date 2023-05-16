VivoPower Inks Deal To Distribute EV Fleet Charging Solutions

by

VivoPower International PLC VVPR inked a deal to market and distribute Vital EV's fleet charging solutions globally.

inked a deal to market and distribute Vital EV's fleet charging solutions globally. As per the agreement, VivoPower will provide its customers with EV Fleet charging products and services from Vital EV and Kempower for an initial term of 3 years.

Vital EV specializes in offering a vast range of EV charging solutions for fleet owners and is the official re-seller of Kempower charging stations and service solutions across the U.K. and Africa.

"VivoPower's purpose is to generate sustainable energy solutions to help our customers and our planet. This partnership will allow VivoPower to bundle ancillary charging solutions for our fleet owning customers and partners who are seeking to electrify their fleets with the Tembo EV conversion kits," commented Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO.

Price Action: VVPR shares are trading higher by 26% at $0.5823 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.