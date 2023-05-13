Investing Like Trump: Here's What The Former President's Portfolio Looks Like

Because former President Donald Trump was born into a wealthy business family, it should come as no surprise that he is flush with cash. He, along with his father, was on the first-ever Forbes 400 list in 1982, with a combined net worth estimated at $200 million.

Trump's Current Net Worth: The ex-president's net worth is currently at $2.5 billion. His position on the list of the world’s richest is at 1,231, Forbes shows.

The bulk of Trump’s fortunes is tied in New York City real estate, and the former president also owns golf courses and a winery. His property holdings in New York have an estimated value of $720 million, the magazine estimates. About $730 million of his net worth come from his ownership of golf clubs and resorts, such as the Trump National Doral Miami and Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Trump has other assets and investments worth $840 million, including a stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns social media Truth Social.

Is Trump Shrewd Investor? Most of Trump's cash balances are held in safe-haven investments, Forbes reported this week, citing a financial disclosure report filed in April. The report noted that the former president sold his D.C. hotel and refinanced a San Francisco office tower after he left the White House. This left him with cash reserves of $425 million, it added.

With Trump's disclosures listing the value of each asset in broad ranges, the exact breakdown is not available, the report said.

The bulk of Trump’s investments is in bonds, Treasuries and money-market funds, Forbes said. The latter two are traditionally considered safe havens as they are guaranteed by the U.S. government.

The breakdown is $135 million to $445 million in bonds, and $45 million to $225 million in Treasuries and money-market investments.

Trump’s investment portfolio also consists of stocks, worth roughly between $20 million to $60 million. Some stocks he has invested in are:

Procter & Gamble

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pfizer, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Trump’s biggest equity position is in Owl Rock Capital Corp, founded by veteran financiers from Blackstone, KKR and Goldman Sachs, Forbes noted. The investment in the non-bank lender is estimated between $5 million and $25 million.

Trump reportedly holds $5 million to $10 million of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, $1 million to $5 million in cash and $100,000 to $300,000 worth of gold.

