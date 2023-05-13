Tesla Investors, Relax! Elon Musk Says He Isn't Going Anywhere

Tesla, Inc. TSLA stock pulled back on Friday amid rumors that Elon Musk could give up the CEO role at the electric vehicle company.

What Happened: Musk rubbished the rumors and reiterated his commitment to Tesla. His comments came in response to a follower who tagged him and asked for confirmation to The Wall Street Journal that he isn't stepping down from Tesla.

See Also: Best Electric Vehicle Stocks

For the unversed, the Journal carried a report that profiled Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn, suggesting that he is the one calling the shots.

In reply, Musk said, "Obviously, bringing on Linda allows me to devote more time to Tesla, which is exactly what I will be doing!"

Musk was referring to handing over the reins of Twitter to Linda Yaccarino, former NBCUniversal executive. This is widely expected to free up the tech entrepreneur’s time so that he can focus on his other ventures, including Tesla.

When the billionaire confirmed in the late afternoon on Thursday, Tesla stock spiked higher. Friday's premarket movement in the stock also suggested strength. But as the WSJ report was quoted by other news sites and rumors spread around Musk easing out of the Tesla CEO role, the stock slid throughout the morning session on Friday and then went about a consolidation move at the depressed level in the afternoon.

Price Action: The stock ended Friday's session at $167.20, down 0.40%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Cathie Wood Unfazed By Autopilot Concerns, Calls Tesla’s FSD ‘Most Impactful AI Project’