Mynaric Secures €80M Via Debt/Equity Financing

by

Laser communication equipment manufacturer Mynaric AG MYNA signed financing in total €80.6 million to refinance existing indebtedness and support growth.

signed financing in total €80.6 million to refinance existing indebtedness and support growth. Under the arrangement, the lenders will provide a $75 million (€68.2 million) secured five-year term loan facility.

Two affiliates will acquire an aggregate equity stake of approximately 9.1% in Mynaric AG for €12.4 million.

The net proceeds of the term loan and the equity investment of €75.1 million will be used to repay the company’s existing debt under the May 2022 credit agreement and to support the near-to-medium term business plan.

For FY23, the company’s Optical Communications Terminal Backlog and Cash-in from Customer Contracts are expected to increase significantly.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EquitiesNewsFinancingMarketsGeneralBriefs