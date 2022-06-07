Medical Metaverse — Is This Company At The Forefront Of Digital-Medical Technological Advancement?

Photo by julien Tromeur on Unsplash

Some say that the metaverse is poised to change everything from how people work and socialize to how they structure their lives. But perhaps one of the most interesting impact potentials is regarding healthcare.

Digital healthcare companies have come to the forefront in recent years to innovate in what many consider a sometimes antiquated and opaque industry.

Take Teledoc Health Inc. TDOC, a leading telehealth technology company paving the way for remote care, or GoodRx Holdings Inc. GDRX, the platform making drug prices more transparent for everyday folks. While these innovations represent significant disruptions, they might only be the tip of the iceberg.

The medical metaverse could hold the potential to combine virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), Internet of Medical Things, cloud capabilities and robotics in new and unseen ways to deliver more accurate, efficient and accessible healthcare.

Developing healthcare technology to be compatible with next-generation internet capabilities is no easy feat. However, one company says it is determined to make this happen.

Cloud DX Inc., a player within the highly regulated digital healthcare space, launched an Extended Reality (XR) division called Cloud XR, and has partnered with Sheridan College for medical metaverse research and development.

Cloud DX’s Clinic of the Future is an application of the medical metaverse in action. It works to display real-time patient information in 3D holographic images displayed through the wearable Microsoft Hololens or on the iOS AR tablet. Specifically, the application displays vital sign data collected through Cloud DX’s patented Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device.

Cloud DX’s Vitaliti™ is an advanced healthcare wearable that measures critical patient vitals like heart rate, oxygen saturation, respiration, core body temperature, blood pressure and movement.

Vitaliti™, to be an available option in the company’s Connected Health™ platform upon release, is designed to send health information directly to a patient’s physician enabling more efficient communication between the two parties. Using the Connected Health™ platform, patients can connect directly with their physicians via text, video chat, or messaging. Cloud DX believes its medical metaverse project is positioned to take patient-physician communication one step further.

"Improving healthcare is important to everyone — we all use it throughout our lives — and advancement in healthcare and medicine is only possible through innovation,” said Dr. Sonny Kohli, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of Cloud DX. “Working with partners such as Sheridan's Center for Mobile Innovation is essential to push the industry into the future.

“At Cloud DX, working with leaders such as Dr. Edward Sykes helps bring our inventions to life and supports our commercialization of new healthcare devices, such as our patented Vitaliti™.”

Cloud DX received funding from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada that will help it advance in the medtech industry where virtual and remote care, AI and augmented reality are embedded throughout the medical metaverse.

“A leading specialist can now examine a patient on the other side of the world — it's limitless,” Kohli said. “The medical metaverse will improve access to healthcare, create more efficiencies, lead to better patient outcomes and much more."

