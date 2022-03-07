Safety and Lower Operating Costs of New Airless Wheel for Heavy Industry Part of Investment Appeal

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Global Air Cylinder Wheels (GACW), an Arizona-based engineering company, wants the heavy industry to ditch the rubber tire and use its airless mechanical wheels on vehicles instead.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Global Air Cylinder Wheels (GACW), an Arizona-based engineering company, wants the heavy industry to ditch the rubber tire and use its airless mechanical wheels on vehicles instead.

Safest Wheel of the Mining Industry

The new airless wheel of GACW - called the Air Suspension Wheel (ASW) - is much stronger, safer and cost-efficient than the conventional rubber Off-The-Road (OTR) tires currently used in heavy industries like mining. The ASW has been engineered to last as long as the vehicle it is mounted on.

In the mining industry safety is the highest priority, because historically many injuries - including fatal ones - have occurred on mine sites globally.

Traditional rubber off-the-road tires are prone to overheating. Rubber is a strong insulator, and as heat increases in the tire during operations, the temperature can increase to such an extent that fires and explosions may occur. In industrial environments like mining, such explosions can be fatal with blast areas up to 250 meters, according to GACW.

The GACW’s Air Suspension Wheel (ASW) on the contrary, cannot overheat, catch fire or explode, making it the safest wheel of the mining industry, according to the Chandler, Arizona-based company.

Lower Operating Costs than Rubber Tires

The propensity for damage from overheating and cuts make rubber tires an expensive proposition, but even without the potential for damage rubber OTR tires have considerably higher operating costs than this new wheel.

With proper maintenance the Air Suspension Wheels are engineered to last the lifetime of the vehicle, resulting in operational cost reductions of up 60% in comparison to rubber tires.

Off-the-road rubber tires make up a large part of mining company’s operating expenses. The 6 tires on a mining dump truck can cost up to $75,000 each and last only 6 to 9 months on average. A single mine site can operate as many as 150 dump trucks and most mining companies have multiple mine sites.

Additionally ASW can be amortized over the lifespan of the vehicle and has a residual value making it an even better investment for mining companies.

These types of savings in operating costs are very attractive for mining companies.

Many Opportunities Beyond Heavy Industry

GACW is initially targeting the mining industry sector with its airless wheel. That market alone is expected to be valued at $30 billion in 2022. GACW says that it has no real competitors in the sector other than the manufacturers of rubber OTR tires.

The company may have even higher ambitions with its product. In a global tire market expected to reach a total value of $322 billion in 2022, the company’s ASW technology can be transferred to any vehicle that would otherwise use rubber tires: bicycles, cars, tractors, armored vehicles, and even airplanes.

If it expands its customer base, it will have direct competition from tire producers such as Michelin MGDDY and Bridgestone Corp. 5108, which have non-pneumatic products in the mid-sized market.

But with governments globally putting increasing pressure on tire producers in terms of disposal, GACW said this is the time for its products to be adopted by the industry. GACW is having preliminary discussions with companies like Caterpillar CAT, Hitachi 6501, and Komatsu 6301

Closing in on Commercial Production Levels

GACW has tested its ASW technology together with mining companies and further field trials are expected to begin next year. The company is planning on increasing production for full commercialization of the technology in 2023.

Check out the current crowdfunding initiative with StartEngine to get involved.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. Benzinga may receive monetary compensation from the issuer, or its agency, for publicizing the offering of the issuer’s securities. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. This is a paid ad. Please see 17b disclosure linked in the campaign page for more information.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.