This App Looks To Lower Stock Trading Risk And Aim High

Picture credit: Sam Moqadam on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Risk and reward: these concepts form the basis of stock trading.

Typically, the more risk you take, the more potential there is for higher rewards. Conversely, a lower risk usually means lower rewards.

One company founded by Silicon Valley experts is trying to tweak that universal concept by offering an app-based system whose functionality is designed to mitigate risks while offering the best opportunities for higher short-term rewards.

Ziggurat Technologies wants to offer individual investors the same risk intelligence opportunities typically only open to hedge funds and institutional investors with its Zivolve app. The app reportedly allows risk reduction in the following ways:

Daily Top Picks section lists the lowest risk stocks for higher returns. This feature will reach up to a 75% accuracy threshold by March 2022, the company claims.

Due diligence tool designed to help individuals decide on specific stocks or industry sectors.

Trade extraction risk with the promise that brokerages should be able to execute trades at any time markets are trading ( Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW ; Morgan Stanley MS and its E-Trade platform).

; and its E-Trade platform). Risk monitor feature that attempts trade execution at the optimal time.

Feedback system to help show what went right and what can be improved on in individual trades.

The company’s current focus is on stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and will be adding cryptocurrency by the end of February.

Ziggurats were graduated temple buildings in ancient Mesopotamia where the Sumerians climbed to save their lives and their assets (animals) against flood. Ziggurat aims to help people with the same metaphor and premise: saving people's financial assets against the market flood.

Learn more by visiting http://www.zivolve.com/ and https://wefunder.com/ziggurat

