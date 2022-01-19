The Unicorn Hunters Show Makes It Possible for Millions to Co-Invest with Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak

The Circle of Money comprises experts with a proven track record in entrepreneurship, technology, and investment.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Startup companies stuck in the wilderness of not getting the needed investment to scale up may now be able to pitch their innovations and the related investment opportunity to millions of people through Unicorn Hunters.

Traditionally, founders would have to pitch venture capital firms to fund their dreams. Not being able to get that life-changing support meant that a lifesaving or billion-dollar idea or product could die prematurely or end up on a shelf to gather dust.

A New Way to Invest in Startups?

Enter the new dynamic ‘angel investor hub’ — “Unicorn Hunters.” The show, which premiered on May 10, 2021, creates a new way to invest and a new genre: enrichtainment. It combines entertainment with the wealth-building potential for individual investors and founders.

The unique show spotlights companies with a high potential to reach a billion-dollar valuation and provides viewers with transparent access to invest in pre-IPO opportunities. To date, 11 companies have been featured, from high-growth spaces like biotechnology, life sciences, and climate technology. “Unicorn Hunters” aims to democratize access to wealth so that it is no longer the privilege of a select group.

With an audience of more than 15 million worldwide, the show gives founders — startups — a global platform to pitch millions of investors around the world and provide viewers with the chance to invest in pre-initial public offering (IPO) opportunities from anywhere and on any device.

The Circle of Money

Featured companies must meet specific criteria to be selected for “Unicorn Hunters.” The panelists called the Circle of Money - ask founders challenging questions and provide constructive criticism to help viewers make the best investment decisions.

The Circle of Money features business leaders and policy experts, including Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple Inc. AAPL which recently became the first company in the world to reach the trillion-dollar valuation; former Treasurer of the United States Rosie Rios; former White House adviser and attorney Moe Vela; Lance Bass, Businessman and Venture Fund Investor; Christopher Diamantopoulos, Actor, Writer and Producer; John Bercow, former speaker of the House of Commons of the United Kingdom; Silvina Moschini, award-winning entrepreneur and CEO of SheWorks!; and Alex Konanykhin, CEO of TransparentBusiness.

These experts are not easy to impress. They stress test the potential unicorns before deciding to either invest in the product or company or not.

A Powerful Example

UE LifeSciences Inc. is an example of a company that appeared on the show and impressed the Circle of Money to invest. If you are a woman, episode eight of the first season of “Unicorn Hunters” reality TV show is a must-watch — it could save your life.

The devices unveiled on the show reportedly have the potential to save women around the world from dying of breast and cervical cancer. At the end of 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 7.8 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in the past five years, making it the world’s most prevalent and lethal cancer for women.

Inspired by losing three people close to him, UE LifeSciences Inc. Chairman and CEO Mihir Shah took up the challenge to detect this disease which is killing women worldwide.

Early detection and treatment could reportedly save 90% of the 10 million lives projected to be lost over the next decade to cancer. Unfortunately, more than 1 billion women lack access to early detection.

When Shah appeared on “Unicorn Hunters,” he made an overwhelming case to the Circle of Money on how his technologies — iBreastExam, cervIcal and Selfi — can bridge the early detection gap and prevent women from dying of breast and cervical cancers.

UE LifeSciences touts iBreastExam as the first major innovation in breast health screening since the mammography machine — by companies like Canon Inc. 7751 — became the standard for detecting breast cancer tumors more than 50 years ago. It is an emergent health technology recognized by WHO.

According to the company, iBreastExam is an ultra-portable, radiation-free, hand-held breast exam device, operable by primary care providers that provide instant results. Its dynamic co-planar capacitive sensing (DCPC) technology can detect stiff breast lumps early at the point of care as 648 DCPC pressure sensors measure tissue elasticity 20 times per second.

How to Invest

There are dozens of other companies like UE LifeSciences who have impressed the Circle of Money with their innovations and products. The “Unicorn Hunters” show makes it possible for viewers to invest in companies like Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and other experts.

Watch episodes of other exciting companies that could be on their way to being billion-dollar companies at unicornhunters.com and check out the easy way to invest in them at club.unicornhunters.com.

