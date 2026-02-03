Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) shares rallied in Tuesday's extended trading after the company released its third-quarter earnings report, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

TTWO stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

The Details: Take-Two Interactive reported quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 83 cents by 47.48%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue of $1.76 billion beat the Street estimate of $1.59 billion and was up from $1.37 billion in the same period last year.

Take-Two reported the following third quarter highlights:

Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive, stated: “Our outstanding third quarter results reflect outperformance from all of our labels, and we are once again raising our net bookings outlook for fiscal 2026,” said CEO Strauss Zelnick.

“With ongoing momentum across many of our businesses, and the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, we continue to project record levels of net bookings in fiscal 2027, which we believe will establish a new financial baseline for our business, set us on a path to enhanced profitability, and provide further balance sheet strength and flexibility,” Zelnick added.

TTWO Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Take-Two stock rose 4.63% to $221.99 in Tuesday's extended trading.

Photo: Shutterstock