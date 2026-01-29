Visa, Inc. (NYSE:V) shares slipped in Thursday's extended trading after the company released its first-quarter earnings report, despite beating analyst estimates.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Visa reported quarterly earnings of $3.17 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of $3.14, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Quarterly revenue came in at $10.9 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $10.69 billion.

Visa reported the following first-quarter metrics:

“Visa delivered a very strong fiscal first quarter with net revenue up 15% yearover-year, GAAP EPS up 17% and non-GAAP EPS up 15%, driven by resilient consumer spending and a strong holiday season, as well as continued strength in value-added services and commercial and money movement solutions,” said Ryan McInerney, CEO of Visa.

V Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Visa stock dipped 2% to $325.18 in Thursday's extended trading.

