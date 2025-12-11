Broadcom Stock Boosted By Q4 Earnings Beat, AI Revenue Surge: 'We See Momentum Continuing In Q1'

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) reported fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 after the market close on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the semiconductor company’s report.

Q4 Highlights: Broadcom posted fourth-quarter revenue of $18.02 billion, beating analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.95 per share for the fourth quarter, beating analyst estimates of $1.86 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Revenue in the quarter was up 28% on a year-over-year basis, driven primarily by a 74% year-over-year surge in AI semiconductor revenue.

“We see the momentum continuing in Q1 and expect AI semiconductor revenue to double year-over-year to $8.2 billion, driven by custom AI accelerators and Ethernet AI switches,” said Hock Tan, president and CEO of Broadcom.

Broadcom generated approximately $7.7 billion in cash from operations and $7.47 billion in free cash flow during the period. The company exited the fourth quarter with approximately $16.18 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Broadcom's board approved a 10% quarterly cash dividend increase to 65 cents per share, payable on Dec. 31 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 22.

Outlook: Broadcom expects fiscal first-quarter revenue of approximately $19.1 billion versus estimates of $18.27 billion. The semiconductor company anticipates first-quarter adjusted EBITDA at 67% of projected revenue.

Broadcom executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. A link to the call has been provided below.

AVGO Price Action: Broadcom shares were up 3.35% in after-hours Thursday, trading at $420 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

