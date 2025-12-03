Symbotic Logo on phone with stock chart background
December 3, 2025 5:13 PM 1 min read

Symbotic Stock Plunges After Hours: Here's Why

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Follow

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ:SYM) shares are tumbling in Wednesday’s after-hours session after the company announced a common stock offering.

What To Know: Symbotic said it commenced an underwritten public offering of 10 million shares by the company and an affiliate of SoftBank.

Symbotic will offer 6.5 million shares in a primary offering, and SVF Sponsor III (SoftBank affiliate) will offer an additional 3.5 million shares in a secondary offering.

The robotics technology company plans to grant the underwriters a 30-day window to purchase up to an additional 1.5 million shares at the public offering price.

Symbotic expects to use the net proceeds from the primary offering for general corporate purposes. The selling stockholder will receive all proceeds from the 3.5 million share offering.

Symbotic said it had approximately $1.25 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 27 when it reported earnings at the end of November.

SYM Price Action: Symbotic shares were down 11.84% in after-hours Wednesday, trading at $64.55 at the time of publication, per Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...
SYM Logo
SYMSymbotic Inc
$63.60-13.1%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved