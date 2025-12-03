UiPath Stock Jumps After Q3 Earnings: Here's Why

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) stock jumped in Wednesday's extended trading after the company released its third quarter earnings report, beating expectations on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: UiPath reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 15 cents.

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $411.11 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $392.97 million and was up from revenue of $354.65 million from the same period last year.

UiPath reported the following third quarter financial highlights:

ARR of $1.782 billion as of Oct. 31, 2025, increased 11% year-over-year.

of $1.782 billion as of Oct. 31, 2025, increased 11% year-over-year. Net new ARR of $59 million.

of $59 million. Dollar based net retention rate of 107%.

of 107%. Non-GAAP gross margin was 85%

was 85% Non-GAAP operating income was $88 million.

was $88 million. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow was $28 million.

“I am pleased with our third quarter results delivering ARR of $1.782 billion, up 11 percent year-over-year, a testament to the team’s focus, consistent execution, and the momentum we’re seeing as customers scale agentic automation across the enterprise,” said Daniel Dines, UiPath CEO.

Outlook: UiPath sees fourth quarter revenue in a range of $462 million to $467 million, versus the $462.91 million analyst estimate.

PATH Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, UiPath stock jumped 13.80% to $16.91 in Wednesday's extended trading.

