HPQ's $30 Bet: Why 'Windows 10 Cliff' Matters More Than AI Hype In Q4

As HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) approaches its fourth-quarter earnings report on Tuesday, the stock sits at a pivotal juncture defined by a single number: $30. This price target has become the unlikely meeting point for both bulls and bears, representing a collision between two competing narratives.

On one side sits the “AI Hype”—a promised revolution in personal computing. On the other looms the “Windows 10 Cliff”—a forced hardware obsolescence event that analysts believe matters far more for HP's immediate bottom line.

Check out HPQ’s stock price here.

The ‘Forced’ Supercycle

While HP management touts that AI PCs have already reached over 25% of their shipment mix, the bullish case for hitting $30 relies on a much less glamorous catalyst: the expiration of Windows 10 support.

With Microsoft having ended support for the aging OS in October 2025, corporate IT departments face a hard deadline.

HSBC, which upgraded HP to a “Buy” with a $30 target, notes that roughly 50% of the installed base has yet to upgrade, and 20% of those devices physically cannot run Windows 11. This creates a “forced supercycle” of hardware replacements that is less about consumer enthusiasm and more about corporate necessity.