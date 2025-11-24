Keysight Stock Rallies After Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates: Details

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KEYS) shares rallied after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report after Monday's closing bell, beating analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines.
Here's a look at the details in the report.
The Details: Keysight reported quarterly earnings of $1.91 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.83.
Quarterly revenue came in at $1.42 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.
Keysight reported the following segment revenue for the fourth quarter:
- Communications Solutions Group (CSG): CSG reported revenue of $990 million in the fourth quarter, up 11% over last year, driven by ongoing investment in AI data center infrastructure, non-terrestrial network applications, and defense modernization.
- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG): EISG reported revenue of $429 million in the fourth quarter, up 9% over last year, reflecting growth in broad general electronics and leading-edge semiconductor solutions.
“Keysight delivered an outstanding quarter and strong close to the fiscal year, returning the company to full-year growth with order momentum accelerating through the year,” said Satish Dhanasekaran, Keysight’s CEO.
Outlook: Keysight expects first quarter adjusted earnings of between $1.95 and $2.01 per share, versus the $1.83 analyst estimate, and revenue of between $1.53 billion and $1.55 billion, versus the $1.42 billion estimate.
KEYS Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Keysight stock was up 13.27% at $201.24 in Monday's extended trading.
