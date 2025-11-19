The Jack in the Box sign outside a location along the Interstate 5 highway on the Jack in the Box fast food restaurant chain in Corning, California.
November 19, 2025 4:55 PM

Jack In The Box Stock Dumps After Q4 Earnings Miss

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Jack In The Box, Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) shares rocketed higher after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report after Wednesday's closing bell, missing the analyst earnings estimate.

Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: Jack In The Box reported quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share, which missed the analyst estimate of 45 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $326.19 million, which beat the analyst estimate of $319.65 million, but was down from revenue of $349.29 million from the same period last year.

Jack In The Box reported the following data for the fourth quarter:

  • Same-store sales decreased 7.4%.
  • Systemwide sales for the fourth quarter decreased 7.2%.
  • Restaurant-Level Margin, a non-GAAP measure, was 16.1% for the fourth quarter, a decrease from 18.5% in the prior year quarter
  • Franchise-Level Margin, a non-GAAP measure, was 38.9% for the fourth quarter, a decrease from 40.4% a year ago.
  • Jack in the Box opened 15 new restaurants and closed 47 restaurants during the fourth quarter.

“While performance in the fourth quarter did not meet our expectations, we remain focused on restoring positive momentum for the Jack in the Box brand,” said Lance Tucker, Jack in the Box CEO.

JACK Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Jack In The Box stock was down 4.17% at $13.78 in Wednesday's extended trading.  

Photo: Shutterstock

