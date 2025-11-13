The window of a StubHub office in midtown Manhattan.
November 13, 2025 5:54 PM 1 min read

StubHub Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings: What To Know

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
StubHub Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STUB) shares fell after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell with a wider-than-anticipated loss per share. 

Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: Stubhub reported quarterly losses of $4.27 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.08. 

Quarterly revenue clocked in at $468 million, beating the consensus estimate of $451.8 million.

Gross merchandise sales (GMS) was $2.4 billion, up 11% year-over-year. Excluding the impact of the Taylor Swift “Eras” Tour, GMS grew 24% year-over-year

“Our debut quarter as a public company underscores the strength and resilience of our global marketplace. We delivered double-digit GMS growth, expanded market share, and significantly strengthened our balance sheet — all while advancing our long-term strategy to make live entertainment more accessible for fans everywhere,” said Eric Baker, CEO of StubHub.

STUB Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, StubHub stock was down 20.35% at $14.99 in Thursday's extended trading.  

Photo: Shutterstock

