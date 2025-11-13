Applied Materials Reports Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) reported fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 Thursday after the bell. Here’s a look at the key details from the report.

Q4 Highlights: Applied Materials reported fourth-quarter revenue of $6.8 billion, beating analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. The chip equipment manufacturer reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.17 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.10 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was down 3% year-over-year. Gross margin was 48% in the fourth quarter, or 48.1% on an adjusted basis. Applied Materials said AI adoption is driving “substantial investment” in advanced semiconductors and wafer fab equipment.

“Based on our conversations with our customers and partners, we are preparing Applied’s operations and service organizations to be ready to support higher demand beginning in the second half of calendar 2026,” said Brice Hill, senior vice president and CFO of Applied Materials.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $7.24 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Outlook: Applied Materials expects fiscal first-quarter revenue of $6.85 billion, plus or minus $500 million, versus estimates of $6.76 billion. The company expects first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.98 to $2.38 per share, versus estimates of $2.13 per share.

Applied Materials executives will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET.

AMAT Price Action: Applied Materials shares were down 2.84% in after-hourson Thursday, trading at $216.95 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

