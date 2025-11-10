TeraWulf Stock Dips After Q3 Earnings: Here's Why

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) shares fell after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Monday's closing bell, missing analyst estimates.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

WULF stock is moving. Watch the price action here.

The Details: TeraWulf reported whopping quarterly losses of $1.13 per share, which missed the consensus estimate for losses of five cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $50.57 million, which missed the Street estimate of $51.7 million.

Read Next: Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Plug, Oklo, Circle And More

“The third quarter into the fourth has been remarkably busy for TeraWulf,” said Paul Prager, CEO of TeraWulf.

“We expanded our partnership with Fluidstack and Google at Lake Mariner and extended that relationship into the Southwest Power Pool with the Abernathy joint venture. These transactions demonstrate the strength of our platform and the trust that world-class technology partners place in our ability to execute,” Prager added.

Outlook: TeraWulf reaffirmed its growth strategy targeting 250 MW to 500 MW of new contracted capacity annually.

WULF Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, TeraWulf stock was down 0.36% at $14.25 in extended trading on Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock