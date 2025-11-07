Bill Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) traded higher in premarket Friday after reporting fiscal first-quarter 2026 results following Thursday’s close.

Details

Bill reported adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 51 cents.

Revenue came in at $395.74 million, up 10% year over year (Y/Y), which beat the Street estimate of $391.1 million.

Also Read: ERP Giant Acumatica Taps BILL To Supercharge Back-Office Payment Automation

Core revenue, driven by subscriptions and transaction fees, reached $358.0 million, up 14% Y/Y, in the quarter.

Adjusted gross profit rose to $332.1 million from $307.0 million a year ago quarter, with a margin of 83.9% versus 85.7% in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted operating income rose 2% Y/Y to $68.2 million in the quarter.

Other Key Metrics

Subscription fees grew 5% Y/Y to $70.8 million, while transaction fees increased 16% Y/Y to $287.2 million. Float revenue, which consists of interest on funds held for customers, totaled $37.7 million.

By the end of the first quarter, the company served 498,100 businesses, processed $89 billion in total payment volume (up 12% Y/Y), and handled 33 million transactions, a 16% Y/Y increase.

Management Commentary

“Through new partnerships with NetSuite, Paychex, and Acumatica – 3 of the most trusted platforms serving small and midsize companies – we’re meeting more businesses where they work and embedding BILL directly into their tech stack. Our AI Agents are an important breakthrough, enabling touchless B2B transactions that simplify operations and drive efficiency at scale,” said René Lacerte, Bill CEO.

Outlook

BILL expects second-quarter adjusted EPS of 54 cents–57 cents versus the 55 cents estimate, with sales of $394.5 million–$404.5 million versus $398.86 million estimate.

The company raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $2.11–$2.25 from $2.00–$2.20 versus $2.15 estimate, and narrowed sales guidance to $1.597 billion–$1.627 billion from $1.589 billion–$1.629 billion versus $1.612 billion estimate.

Price Action: BILL shares were trading higher by 6.02% to $47.04 premarket at last check Friday.

