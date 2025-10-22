ERP Giant Acumatica Taps BILL To Supercharge Back-Office Payment Automation

In a strategic move to overhaul how mid-market companies handle their finances, cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) provider Acumatica recently announced a new partnership with BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL), a leading intelligent finance platform.

The collaboration embeds BILL's premier Accounts Payable (AP) automation functionality directly into the Acumatica Cloud ERP, providing U.S. customers with a unified tool to manage and pay their bills without needing to navigate away from their core ERP system.

This integration addresses the significant operational challenges faced by expanding businesses today, particularly those related to managing cash flow efficiently.

By combining Acumatica's fast-growing platform with BILL's advanced payments technology, the companies deliver a comprehensive, embedded solution that streamlines payments, optimizes cash flow, and offers flexible payment options to users.

The solution is designed to simplify and accelerate financial transactions. Businesses in industries such as manufacturing, retail, and construction can now leverage BILL's network of over eight million members and its industry-leading AP features to connect with vendors for fast, secure, and easy payments.

The introduction of BILL-powered automation is available in all Acumatica Industry Editions, released in the recent 2025 R2 product update. This development aligns with the current trend of integrating financial services directly into business software.

René Lacerte, CEO and founder of BILL, noted that embedded finance is reshaping future financial operations and that this partnership accelerates BILL’s strategy, empowering “thousands more businesses to thrive.” Moreover, this new AP tool complements Acumatica's existing integrated feature, Acumatica Payments, which simplifies the Accounts Receivable (AR) side of transactions.

Price Action: BILL shares are trading 1.42% lower at $52.22 at the last check on Wednesday.

