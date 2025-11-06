Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) stock gained on Thursday after reporting fiscal third-quarter revenue growth of 21% year over year (Y/Y) to $187.00 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $174.08 million. Adjusted EPS of 32 cents topped the analyst consensus estimate of 5 cents.

Total subscription revenue increased 20% Y/Y to $147.2 million.

Professional services revenue was $39.8 million, up by 29% Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA was $32.2 million, compared to $10.8 million a year ago.

Appian ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $191.56 million.

The company generated a net operating cash flow of $18.7 million from operating activities, up from $(8.2) million Y/Y.

Also Read: Appian Turns A Profit, Raises Outlook As AI Push Pays Off

Outlook

Appian expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenue of $187.00 million to $191.00 million, up 12% to 15% Y/Y, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $187.65 million. It projects an adjusted EPS of 4 cents to 8 cents versus the 13 cents analyst consensus estimate.

The company expects fiscal 2025 revenue of $711.0 million to $715.0 million (up from prior outlook of $695.00 million to $703.00 million), up by 15% and 16% Y/Y, against the analyst consensus estimate of $698.47 million.

It projects an adjusted EPS of 50 cents to 54 cents (up from previous guidance of 28 cents to 36 cents) against the analyst consensus estimate of 33 cents.

APPN Price Action: Appian Corp. stock is trading higher by 18.99% to $34.90 at last check on Thursday.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock