Shift4 Payments company logo displayed on mobile phone
November 6, 2025 10:06 AM 1 min read

Shift4 Payments Stock Jumps After Q3 Revenue And Profit Beat, Fueled By 26% Surge In Payment Volume

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) stock climbed on Thursday after it reported fiscal third-quarter 2025 results that included quarterly gross revenue growth of 29% year-on-year (Y/Y) to $1.177 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.169 billion. 

The payment processing company's adjusted EPS of $1.47 missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.43

Also Read: Shift4 Payments Stock Plunges After Q2 Miss Despite Record Payment Volumes And Strong Growth In Key Sectors

Payments-based revenue improved from $806.8 million a year ago to $1.06 billion. Subscription revenue was $118.9 million, up from $102.4 million a year ago.

Gross revenue minus network fees improved to $589.2 million versus $365.1 million a year ago, up 61% Y/Y.

End-to-end payment volume climbed 26% Y/Y to $54.7 billion. Adjusted EBITDA improved 56% Y/Y to $292.1 million. The margin declined 100 bps to 50%.

Outlook

Shift4 expects fiscal 2025 gross revenue, excluding network fees, to be $1.980 billion-$2.020 billion (compared to prior guidance of $1.965 billion-$2.035 billion).

The company expects fiscal end-to-end payment volume of $207 billion-$210 billion (versus the previous forecast of $200 billion-$220 billion).

It projects a fiscal-adjusted EBITDA of $970 million-$985 million (vs. prior guidance of $965 million-$990 million).

Price Action: FOUR stock is trading higher by 6.92% to $71.75 premarket at last check on Thursday.

Read Next:

Loading...
Loading...
FOUR Logo
FOURShift4 Payments Inc
$73.9610.1%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

fintech-banner
Fintech Focus Newsletter
Your update on what's going on in the Fintech space. Keep up-to-date with news, valuations, mergers, funding, and events. Sign up today!
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved