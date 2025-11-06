Shift4 Payments Stock Jumps After Q3 Revenue And Profit Beat, Fueled By 26% Surge In Payment Volume

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR) stock climbed on Thursday after it reported fiscal third-quarter 2025 results that included quarterly gross revenue growth of 29% year-on-year (Y/Y) to $1.177 billion, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.169 billion.

The payment processing company's adjusted EPS of $1.47 missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.43.

Payments-based revenue improved from $806.8 million a year ago to $1.06 billion. Subscription revenue was $118.9 million, up from $102.4 million a year ago.

Gross revenue minus network fees improved to $589.2 million versus $365.1 million a year ago, up 61% Y/Y.

End-to-end payment volume climbed 26% Y/Y to $54.7 billion. Adjusted EBITDA improved 56% Y/Y to $292.1 million. The margin declined 100 bps to 50%.

Outlook

Shift4 expects fiscal 2025 gross revenue, excluding network fees, to be $1.980 billion-$2.020 billion (compared to prior guidance of $1.965 billion-$2.035 billion).

The company expects fiscal end-to-end payment volume of $207 billion-$210 billion (versus the previous forecast of $200 billion-$220 billion).

It projects a fiscal-adjusted EBITDA of $970 million-$985 million (vs. prior guidance of $965 million-$990 million).

Price Action: FOUR stock is trading higher by 6.92% to $71.75 premarket at last check on Thursday.

