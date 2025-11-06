Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) shares rose Thursday after the company posted its third-quarter results, which topped street estimates.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 80 cents, up from 64 cents a year ago, topping analysts’ estimates of 74 cents.

Total Revenue rose 13.0% to $330.35 million, ahead of Wall Street expectations of $323.43 million.

System-wide sales rose to $1.3 billion, up from $1.2 billion a year earlier, while system-wide same club sales increased 6.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA climbed $17.7 million to $140.76 million from the prior year period.

The company ended the quarter with $385.41 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Planet Fitness stated that it repurchased approximately $100 million of its shares during the quarter.

Planet Fitness opened 35 new clubs system-wide during the quarter, including 29 franchise-owned and six corporate-owned locations, bringing its total footprint to 2,795 clubs as of September 30, 2025.

Segment Performance

Franchise segment revenue increased 11.0% to $113.68 million, while Corporate-owned clubs segment revenue increased 7.6% to $137.83 million from the prior year period. Equipment segment revenue increased 27.8% to $78.84 million compared to the prior year period.

Franchise segment adjusted EBITDA rose 13.2% to $82.37 million, while corporate-owned clubs posted a 6.6% increase to $53.74 million. The equipment segment adjusted EBITDA jumped 28.3% to $23.72 million.

Outlook

The company said it continues to believe its tariff-mitigation plans and current tariff levels limit exposure, and its guidance does not assume any impact from potential tariff changes beyond existing regulations.

For the full-year 2025, management maintained expectations for approximately 130 to 140 new equipment placements at franchise-owned locations and 160 to 170 new system-wide club openings.

The company also raised several growth targets over 2024 results, now forecasting same-club sales growth of about 6.5% (up from 6.0%), revenue growth of roughly 11% (up from 10%), adjusted EBITDA growth of about 12% (up from 10%), and adjusted net income growth of 13% to 14% (up from 8% to 9%).

Adjusted diluted EPS is now expected to increase 16% to 17% (up from 11% to 12%), based on an estimated 84.2 million adjusted diluted weighted-average shares outstanding, reflecting repurchases completed through the third quarter of 2025.

Planet Fitness raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS outlook to $3.00–$3.03 from $2.87–$2.90, topping the $2.96 consensus, while reducing its sales guidance to $1.312 billion from $1.430 billion, roughly in line with the $1.305 billion estimate.

The company continues to expect net interest expense of approximately $86 million for 2025, capital expenditures to rise about 20% driven by expansion of corporate-owned clubs, and depreciation and amortization of roughly $155 million.

CEO Commentary

Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are making significant progress in executing on our long-term strategy, as highlighted by our strong financial performance during the quarter, which enabled us to raise certain growth targets for our 2025 outlook.”

Price Action: PLNT shares were trading higher by 19.96% to $110.00 premarket at last check Thursday.

