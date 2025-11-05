AMC Entertainment Q3 Highlights: Revenue Beat, Admissions Per Person Hits Record — Q4 Could Be Best In Six Years

Movie theater company AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) reported third-quarter financial results on Wednesday after market close.

Here are the key highlights.

Q3 Results: AMC reported third-quarter revenue of $1.300 billion, down 3.6% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $1.23 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported an adjusted loss of 21 cents per share, slightly missing a Street estimate of a loss of 20 cents per share.

"Due primarily to the timing of major studio film release dates, a weak first quarter was followed by a blazing hot second quarter, which was followed by a softening third quarter. We continue to expect that the year will culminate in what we hope will be quite a strong year-end in quarter four," AMC CEO Adam Aron said.

Aron said the company outperformed industry averages for admissions revenue with a record admissions per patron of $12.25. Food and beverage revenue per patron hit $7.74 in the quarter, the second-highest total in company history.

Here were the food and beverage per patron totals in the quarter, with the prior year’s third quarter totals in parentheses.

U.S .: $8.55 ($8.49)

.: $8.55 ($8.49) International : $5.61 ($5.07)

: $5.61 ($5.07) Total: $7.74 ($7.53)

These were the attendance figures for the quarter:

U.S.: 58.38 million people, -9.9% year-over-year

58.38 million people, -9.9% year-over-year I nternational: 9.35 million people, -11.4% year-over-year

9.35 million people, -11.4% year-over-year Total: 58.38 million, -10.3% year-over-year

The AMC CEO also highlighted the company's recent financing of debt, which positions the company's balance sheet and as part of a "multi-year industry recovery."

What's Next: Aron said the industrywide softness in the third quarter "should not be a cause for alarm."

"We expect the fourth quarter industrywide box office will turn out to be the highest-grossing fourth quarter in six years," Aron said." We also continue to believe that the size of the 2026 box office will be dramatically larger than that achieved in 2025."

Aron highlighted the company's partnership with Taylor Swift for the official listening party in AMC locations. The event generated over $50 million in box office receipts from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5 and will be included in fourth-quarter results.

"We are tremendously excited about the film slate for the remainder of this quarter, both with blockbuster titles and more intimate storytelling."

Aron highlighted multiple movies, including December's third Avatar film "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

"With this lineup of highly anticipated films, among other titles in addition, we believe the fourth quarter box office will surpass that of last year, and notch 2025 as the largest post-pandemic box office year yet."

AMC Price Action: AMC stock is up 1.60% to $2.54 in after-hours trading Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $2.45 to $5.56.

