Movie theater giant AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) could show the benefits from a rebounding box office when the company reports third-quarter financial results Wednesday after market close.

Here are the earnings estimates and key items to watch in the earnings report and conference call.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect AMC Entertainment to report third-quarter revenue of $1.23 billion, down from $1.35 billion in last year's third quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in four straight quarters and in nine of the past 10 quarters overall.

Analysts expect AMC Entertainment to report a loss of 20 cents per share, down from a loss of four cents per share in last year's third quarter.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in two straight quarters and in eight of the past 10 quarters overall. With eight beats and two in-line quarters, AMC has made or beaten earnings per share in each of the past 10 quarters.

Key Items to Watch: AMC could benefit from a turnaround in the box office, with CEO Adam Aron recently highlighting the strong 2025 performance.

"With 2025 well on pace to be the strongest box office in five years and an even stronger film slate scheduled for 2026, we have an extraordinary backdrop for AMC’s ongoing recovery,” Aron said.

The third quarter saw strong box office results for "Superman," "Jurassic World Rebirth" and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps." The films rank third, fourth and sixth, respectively, for domestic box office revenue in 2025.

Having three of the top 10-grossing films in the quarter could help AMC's results. The third quarter had seven films gross $100 million or more domestically, including the $300 million or more from "Superman" and "Jurassic World Rebirth."

Overall domestic third-quarter box office revenue was down 11.1% year-over-year at $2.37 billion, according to data from BoxOfficeMojo. Last year's third quarter had "Deadpool & Wolverine," which grossed $631.6 million in the quarter.

A strong third quarter could be reported by AMC based on the success of several movies in the quarter, but the company could also lay out what the fourth quarter looks like.

The company partnered with Taylor Swift again for the official release party of her new album in October and showed a sing-along version of the hit Netflix movie "KPop Demon Hunters" over the Halloween weekend.

Those items add to a strong fourth quarter that includes movies like "Wicked: For Good," "Zootopia 2," and "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

The company may benefit in the third and fourth quarters from its Slash Pass, which allows entry to six horror films from a select list.

AMC also recently announced a refinancing agreement that saw debt cut by around $40 million. The deal did not include issuing new shares or cash.

In the second quarter, AMC reported revenue growth of 35% year-over-year with overall attendance up 25.6% year-over-year. The quarter was helped by strong food and beverage sales along with higher attendance. The company said it "shattered all-time records" for many per patron metrics in the quarter.

Analysts and investors will likely be watching to see if AMC per patron metrics remain strong in the third quarter, an item that could help the company even if box office revenue is down year-over-year.

AMC Price Action: AMC stock is down 2.32% to $2.54 on Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $2.45 to $5.56. AMC shares are down 36.9% year-to-date in 2025.

Photo Courtesy: rblfmr via Shutterstock