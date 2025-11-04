Axon Enterprise Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates, Announces Carbyne Acquisition, Shares Dive

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) shares are tumbling in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported mixed financial results and announced a deal to acquire an emergency communications and response platform.

What To Know: Axon reported third-quarter revenue of $710.64 million, beating analyst estimates of $703.5 million. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.17 per share, missing estimates of $1.52 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Total revenue was up 31% year-over-year, led by software and services growth of 41%. Annual Recurring Revenue also increased 41% year-over-year to $1.3 billion.

Axon had $2.4 billion of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at quarter’s end.

Axon guided for fourth-quarter revenue of $750 million to $755 million, versus estimates of $745.56 million. The company also raised its full-year 2025 outlook from a range of $2.65 billion to $2.73 billion to a new target of $2.74 billion, versus estimates of $2.72 billion.

In connection with earnings, Axon announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Carbyne, which operates an emergency response platform that protects more than 250 million people worldwide.

“Every year, more than 240 million 911 calls are made in the U.S., and in too many cases, vital information is lost between the call and the response,” said Rick Smith, founder and CEO of Axon.

“By uniting Axon’s 30-year legacy of innovation with Carbyne’s cloud-based call management platform, we’re closing that gap, giving call takers and dispatchers instant visibility and connecting them directly to officers in the field.”

AXON Price Action: Axon Enterprise shares were down 20.41% in after-hours, trading at $562 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

