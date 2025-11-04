Upstart company logo on modern glass office building exterior
November 4, 2025

Upstart Stock Slides After Mixed Q3 Results: Details

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) stock slid after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Tuesday's closing bell, missing revenue estimates for the quarter.

Here's a look at the details in the report. 

The Details: Upstart reported quarterly earnings of 52 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 42 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $277.1 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $279.62 million.

Upstart reported transaction volume of 428,056 loans originated, up 128% year-over-year, reflecting a 20.6% conversion rate, up from 16.3%. Total originations were roughly $2.9 billion, up 80% year-over-year.

“In Q3, we continued to execute on our 2025 game plan of rapid growth, profitability, and AI leadership — all anchored in exceptional credit performance. The results include 80% year-on-year growth in originations with 71% growth in revenue, and a sixfold sequential increase in GAAP net income,” said Dave Girouard, CEO of Upstart.

Outlook: Upstart expects fourth-quarter revenue of $288 million, versus the $303.61 million analyst estimate, and lowered its fiscal 2025 revenue outlook from $1.05 billion to $1.03 billion, versus the $1.05 billion estimate.

UPST Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Upstart stock was down 6.57% at $43.32 in Tuesday's extended trading. 

