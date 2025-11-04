Tempus AI Q3 Highlights: Cathie Wood-, Nancy Pelosi-Owned AI Stock Raises Guidance

AI company Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) reported third-quarter financial results Tuesday after market close.

Here are the key highlights.

Q3 Results: Tempus AI reported third-quarter revenue of $334.21 million, up 84.7% year-over-year. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $328.73 million according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Revenue from Genomics was $252.9 million in the quarter, up 117.2% year-over-year. Revenue from data and services was $81.3 million in the quarter, up 26.1% year-over-year.

The company reported an adjusted loss of 11 cents per share, beating a Street consensus estimate of a loss of 17 cents per share.

Tempus AI reported 217,000 clinical tests delivered in the third quarter, up 33% year-over-year. Oncology volume growth was up 27% year-over-year, with Hereditary volume growth up 37% year-over-year.

The company's gross profit was $209.9 million in the third quarter, an improvement of 98.4% from the previous year's third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.5 million in the third quarter, compared to a loss of $21.8 million in last year's third quarter.

"Not only are we growing at an incredible rate, reaching positive adjusted EBITDA marks an important milestone and reflects the strength of our underlying business," Tempus AI founder and CEO Eric Lefkofsky said.

Tempus AI has become a popular stock in 2025 with soaring interest in artificial intelligence stocks. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) disclosed buying 50 call options on Jan. 14, 2025. The options have a strike price of $20 and expire on Jan. 16, 2026. ARK Funds, led by Cathie Wood, also owns shares of Tempus in the Ark Innovation ETF and Ark Genomic Revolution ETF, where the stock is a top 10 holding in both.

What's Next: The company raised its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $1.265 billion, up from a previous guide of $1.260 billion.

The company said this revenue guidance represents around 80% year-over-year growth for the full year.

Tempus AI's acquisition of Paige is expected to increase losses by around $5 million per quarter, with the company guiding for fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA to be around $20 million.

The company expects to have "slightly positive" adjusted EBITDA for the full fiscal year.

TEM Price Action: Tempus AI stock is down 12.13% to $74.24 in after-hours trading Tuesday versus a 52-week trading range of $31.36 to $104.32.

Photo: T. Schneider via Shutterstock