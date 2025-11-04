Ferrari CEO Confirms Electric Car Plans, Raises Full-Year Outlook

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) stock gained on Tuesday after the luxury auto company reported its third-quarter results and guidance.

RACE stock is moving in positive territory. See if it is worth your attention here

The Italian car manufacturer reported quarterly sales growth of 7.4% year-over-year to $2.065 billion (1.766 billion euros), beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.980 billion.

EPS of $2.50 (2.14 euros) beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.35.

Also Read: Ferrari Lifts 2025 Outlook While Betting Big On Electric Cars By 2030

Earnings Breakdown

Revenue from cars and spare parts rose 6% Y/Y, and Sponsorship, commercial, and brand revenues increased by 21%. Total shipments grew by 1% Y/Y to 3,401 units.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 5% Y/Y to 670 million euros. However, the margin contracted 87 basis points Y/Y to 37.9%.

Adjusted net profit for the quarter increased 1.9% to 382 million euros.

Operating cash flow totaled 557 million euros, with a free cash flow of 327 million euros.

As of September 30, 2025, the company's net industrial debt was 116 million euros, compared to 338 million euros as of June 30, 2025.

Ferrari held 1.42 billion euros in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2025.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna stated that the company is progressing confidently with a clear long-term growth strategy outlined at its Capital Markets Day, laying the foundation for sustainable expansion through 2030.

He emphasized that Ferrari continues to offer customers a full range of powertrain choices and is leading innovation by showcasing its electric technology vision through the upcoming Ferrari Elettrica.

Outlook

Ferrari reiterated fiscal 2025 net revenues of greater than or equal to 7.1 billion euros, or approximately $8.301 billion (up from the prior forecast of greater than or equal to 7.0 billion euros), compared to the analyst consensus estimate of $8.220 billion.

The company maintained fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS of greater than or equal to 8.80 euros, or $10.29 (up from the prior forecast of greater than or equal to 8.60 euros), versus an estimated $10.35.

The company now expects an adjusted EBITDA of more than 2.72 billion euros, with a margin of more than 38.3% (up from the prior forecast of more than 2.68 billion euros).

RACE Price Action: Ferrari shares were up 2.50% at $401.83 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock