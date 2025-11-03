Upwork Stock Rallies On Q3 Earnings Report: Details

Upwork, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares rallied after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Monday's closing bell. Upwork beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Here's a look at the details in the report.

UPWK stock is moving. See the real-time price action here.

The Details: Upwork reported quarterly earnings of 36 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 29 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $201.73 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $193.34 million.

Read Next: Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Joby, IonQ, AMD and More

Upwork reported the following financial highlights for the third quarter:

GSV grew 2% year-over-year.

grew 2% year-over-year. Revenue grew 4% year-over-year to $201.7 million.

grew 4% year-over-year to $201.7 million. Active clients of 794,000.

of 794,000. GSV per active client of $5,036 increased 5% year-over-year.

“The third quarter marked the start of the next chapter for Upwork. As we build the world’s human and AI-powered work marketplace, we’re driving phenomenal user productivity and engagement, resulting in a return to positive GSV growth,” said Hayden Brown, CEO of Upwork.

Outlook: Upwork raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to between $1.35 and $1.37, versus the $1.25 estimate and raised its revenue outlook to between $782 million and $787 million, versus the $773.24 million estimate.

UPWK Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Upwork stock was up 16.64% at $18.20 in Monday's extended trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock