Upwork Stock Rallies On Q3 Earnings Report: Details

Upwork, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares rallied after the company released its third-quarter earnings report after Monday's closing bell. Upwork beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines.
Here's a look at the details in the report.
- UPWK stock is moving. See the real-time price action here.
The Details: Upwork reported quarterly earnings of 36 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 29 cents.
Quarterly revenue came in at $201.73 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $193.34 million.
Read Next: Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Joby, IonQ, AMD and More
Upwork reported the following financial highlights for the third quarter:
- GSV grew 2% year-over-year.
- Revenue grew 4% year-over-year to $201.7 million.
- Active clients of 794,000.
- GSV per active client of $5,036 increased 5% year-over-year.
“The third quarter marked the start of the next chapter for Upwork. As we build the world’s human and AI-powered work marketplace, we’re driving phenomenal user productivity and engagement, resulting in a return to positive GSV growth,” said Hayden Brown, CEO of Upwork.
Outlook: Upwork raised its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to between $1.35 and $1.37, versus the $1.25 estimate and raised its revenue outlook to between $782 million and $787 million, versus the $773.24 million estimate.
UPWK Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Upwork stock was up 16.64% at $18.20 in Monday's extended trading.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.