Why Is Church & Dwight Stock Gaining Today?

Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares are trading higher on Friday.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 81 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 74 cents.

Quarterly sales of $1.585 billion (+5% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $1.536 billion.

See Also: Microsoft On Path To $5 Trillion Market Cap: Analyst Says ‘AI Revolution Hits Next Gear'

Metrics

Organic sales increased 3.4% driven by volume growth of 4% partially offset by negative pricing and mix of 0.6%.

“We continue to drive both dollar and volume share gains across most of our brands,” said CEO Rick Dierker.

In the quarter under review, the Domestic Division grew 2.3% organically, with four of the eight power brands growing share.

The International Division’s organic growth was 7.7%, driven by broad-based share gains across subsidiaries and the Global Markets Group.

Church & Dwight stated that the Specialty Products Division also had a strong quarter with organic sales growth of 4.2%.

“With the momentum of higher sales, we also increased our marketing investment as a percentage of sales by 50 basis points versus prior year, helping to further drive consumption and share gains across our brands,” Dierker said. “Our momentum in e-commerce also continued with global online sales representing 23% of total consumer sales in the third quarter versus 21% last year.”

Reported and adjusted gross margin were 45.1%; reported fell 10 bps year over year, adjusted rose 10 bps and beat outlook by 110 bps.

Adjusted margin benefited from productivity programs and higher-margin acquisitions, partly offset by manufacturing and tariff costs despite mitigation. Adjusted income from operations totaled $270.6 million, up $3.4 million, or 1.3%.

As of September 30, total debt was $2.2 billion, and cash on hand was $305.3 million.

Outlook

The firm tightened its fiscal year 2025 adjusted earnings per share outlook to $3.49, compared with the $3.47 analyst view.

Church & Dwight now expects approximately $1.2 billion of cash from operations this year.

The firm projects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.83, beneath the analyst consensus of $0.90.

Price Action: CHD shares are trading higher by 6.41% to $86.97 at last check on Friday.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Photo: Shutterstock