Person analyzing stock charts on smartphone and computer screens
October 31, 2025 10:02 AM 2 min read

Carlyle Group Shares Fall As Buyout Fund Declines Drag Q3 Results.

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) shares are trading lower on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter FY25 results.

Details

Adjusted EPS of $0.96, missed the consensus of $1.01, and revenues of $782.5 million missed the consensus of $1.01 billion.

Net Accrued Performance Revenues were $2.6 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025, down 8% quarter-over-quarter, mainly reflecting market price declines in certain investments within the company's seventh U.S. buyout fund and fifth Asia buyout fund.

Realized Net Performance Revenues were $19.1 million, vs. $87.7 million in the prior quarter.

Also Read: Honeywell, Applied Materials, Carlyle Group And A Real Estate Stock On CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’

Meanwhile, Fee-related earnings rose 12% year over year to $312 million in the quarter.

Total Assets Under Management stood at $474 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Management Commentary

Carlyle Chief Executive Officer Harvey M. Schwartz said, "We generated $17 billion of organic quarterly inflows, continued to scale strategic areas like Carlyle AlpInvest and Insurance Solutions, and raised significant capital across our Global Wealth platform.”

”The combination of these growth engines gives us strong momentum through year-end and into 2026, and positions Carlyle exceptionally well to exceed our updated 2025 financial targets.”

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly common dividend per share of $0.35.

The dividend is payable on Nov. 10 to common stockholders of record on Nov. 19, 2025.

Repurchase

The company repurchased or withheld 3.3 million shares of common stock, totaling $0.2 billion, including shares withheld for the net share settlement of equity awards.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company had $0.4 billion of repurchase capacity remaining under its $1.4 billion repurchase authorization.

CG Price Action: Carlyle Group shares were down 7.11% at $52.55 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

CG Logo
CGThe Carlyle Group Inc
$53.02-6.28%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved