XPO Surpasses Q3 Earnings Expectations, CEO Says NA Segment 'Outperforms Seasonality'

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) shares are trading higher premarket on Thursday after the company reported third-quarter 2025 financial results.

Revenue reached $2.11 billion for the quarter, surpassing estimates of $2.07 billion.

On an adjusted basis, net income was $128 million for the quarter, compared to $122 million in the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EPS of $1.07 exceeded the analyst consensus of $1.02.

XPO's operating income declined to $164 million from $176 million in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $342 million, an increase from $333 million in the prior year.

XPO generated $371 million in operating cash flow and ended the quarter with $335 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The company repurchased $50 million of shares in the third quarter.

Segment Performance

XPO's North American Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) segment revenue stood at $1.26 billion, a 0.3% increase year over year (Y/Y), attributed to a 3.5% Y/Y decline in shipments per day and a 6.1% Y/Y drop in tonnage per day.

LTL segment achieved an adjusted operating ratio of 82.7%, a 150-basis-point improvement year-over-year, which CEO Mario Harik referred to as "significantly outperforming seasonality."

Yield, excluding fuel, increased by 5.9% Y/Y, and revenue per shipment (excluding fuel surcharges) grew by 3.4% Y/Y in the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the North American LTL segment increased 8.5% Y/Y to $308 million in the quarter.

Meanwhile, the European Transportation segment reported revenue of $857 million, up 6.7% Y/Y. However, adjusted EBITDA for this segment declined to $38 million from $44 million in the prior year.

Price Action: XPO shares are up 1.60% to $126.75 in premarket trading at the last check on Thursday.

