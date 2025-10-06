Trucking Company Stocks Are Climbing Monday: What's Driving The Rally?

Shares of trucking companies are trading higher on Monday after President Donald Trump posted on social media that, as of Nov. 1, imported medium- and heavy-duty trucks entering the U.S. will be subject to a 25% tariff.

What To Know: Trump posted on social media that "Beginning November 1st, 2025, all Medium and Heavy Duty Trucks coming into the United States from other Countries will be Tariffed at the Rate of 25%."

According to Bloomberg, the announcement follows a Commerce Department probe launched in April into foreign-made heavy trucks and parts, citing national security concerns and "predatory trade practices" among a small group of overseas suppliers. The tariff proposal was originally set to take effect Oct. 1 but was delayed amid lobbying from Detroit automakers.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT), Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL), Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) and XPO Inc. (NYSE:XPO) are all on the rise today.

Price Actions: At market close on Monday, J.B. Hunt shares traded 2.70% higher at $141.67, Old Dominion shares traded 1.05% higher at $142.82, Schneider shares are trading 1.43% higher at $22.054 and XPO shares are trading 3.85% higher at $133.45, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

