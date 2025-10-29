Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) stock tanked on Wednesday after the company reported its third-quarter 2025 results.

The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 12% year-on-year to $1.77 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.76 billion.

The GPS navigation and wearable technology company's adjusted EPS of $1.99 topped the analyst consensus estimate of $1.96.

Segment Performance

Revenue from Fitness increased by 30% Y/Y to $601.01 million, driven by strong demand for advanced wearables.

Outdoor revenue decreased by 5% Y/Y to $497.6 million, primarily due to comparison against strong prior year product launch cycles.

Aviation revenue rose 18% Y/Y at $240.45 million, driven by the OEM and aftermarket product categories.

Marine revenue increased by 20% Y/Y to $267.01 million, with growth across multiple categories.

Auto OEM revenue decreased 2% Y/Y to $164.84 million, as certain legacy programs approach end-of-life and were partially offset by growth in its most recent BMW domain controller program..

The gross margin decreased to 59.1% from 60.0% Y/Y. The operating margin declined to 25.8% from 27.6% Y/Y.

In the third quarter of 2025, the company generated $486 million in operating cash flow and $425 million in free cash flow.

It paid $173 million in dividends and repurchased $36 million in shares, leaving $107 million remaining in its $300 million buyback plan.

The company ended the quarter with $3.9 billion in cash and marketable securities.

Garmin CEO Cliff Pemble said the company is well prepared for the holiday season with a robust lineup of new products.

Outlook

Garmin reiterated revenue guidance of $7.10 billion versus the analyst consensus estimate of $7.13 billion.

It expects adjusted EPS of $8.15 (up from the prior estimate of $8.00) against the analyst consensus estimate of $8.11.

Price Action: GRMN stock was trading lower by 12.31% to $217.56 at last check Wednesday.

