Caesars Entertainment logo with stock market graph background
October 28, 2025 4:53 PM 1 min read

Caesars Stock Drops On Q3 Earnings Miss: Details

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) shares traded lower in Tuesday’s extended session after the casino operator missed earnings and revenue estimates in the third quarter.

 Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter. 

The Details: Caesars Entertainment reported quarterly losses of 27 cents per share. It missed the analyst estimate for earnings of one cent.

Quarterly revenue came in at $2.86 billion, missing the Street estimate of $2.89 billion.

Read Next: Amazon To Cut Up To 30,000 Jobs, Largest Layoff In Company History

“Our regional portfolio delivered net revenues and Adjusted EBITDA growth as a result of consistent operating trends and continued positive returns from our capital projects. Our Las Vegas segment Adjusted EBITDA declined during the quarter due to lower city-wide visitation and poor table games hold,” Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, commented.

“Volumes in our Caesars Digital segment were strong, driven by continued product improvements while Adjusted EBITDA was negatively impacted by lower-than-expected sports hold during September,” Reeg added.

CZR Stock Price: According to Benzinga Pro, Caesars Entertainment stock fell 11.09% to $19.65 in Tuesday's extended trading. 

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

CZR Logo
CZRCaesars Entertainment Inc
$20.40-9.53%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved