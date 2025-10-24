Defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) stock declined on Friday after the company reported its fiscal second-quarter results.

The company reported quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.49, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.51.

Quarterly sales of $2.89 billion, down by 8.1% year-on-year, missed the street view of $2.99 billion.

Also Read: Meta Expands Llama AI Access To Global Allies For National Security

The backlog grew by 2.9%, reaching $40 billion, while the quarterly book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.7x. Organic revenue declined by 4.7%.

Booz Allen recorded a quarterly operating income of $283 million, down from $549 million a year ago.

As of September 30, the client staff headcount had decreased by around 3,100 compared to the previous year, marking a 9.5% decline.

Booz Allen exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $816 million. Long-term debt, net of the current portion, totals $3.88 billion.

BAH announced a quarterly dividend of 55 cents per share payable on December 2, 2025, to stockholders of record on November 14, 2025.

CEO Commentary

Booz Allen Chairman and CEO Horacio Rozanski stated that the company’s second-quarter results reflect a bifurcated market.

He explained that despite this divided market, the company is successfully winning new contracts, driven by strong demand for its leading technologies in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and warfighting.

“We are winning work and demand is strong for our leading cyber, AI, and warfighting technologies. We remain focused on accelerating future growth while building advanced tech that keeps America safe and strong,” he said.

Outlook

Booz Allen now expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $11.3 billion-$11.5 billion (down from prior forecast of $12.00 billion-$12.50 billion) versus the analyst consensus estimate of $12.11 billion.

The company also revised its adjusted EPS outlook to $5.45-$5.65 (down from prior outlook of $6.20-$6.55) versus the $6.31 analyst consensus estimate.

The company reduced its adjusted EBITDA margin to mid-10 % (down from prior guidance of roughly 11%), and its free cash flow forecast to $850 million-$950 million (down from a previous forecast of $900 million-$1,000 million).

Price Action: BAH stock was trading lower by 7.99% to $92.28 premarket at last check Friday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock