West Pharma Soars After Q3 Beat, Lifts Outlook On GLP-1 Demand

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) shares surged Thursday after the injectable pharmaceutical packaging and delivery systems company’s third-quarter 2025 earnings surpassed analyst estimates.

West Pharmaceutical reported adjusted earnings of $1.96 per share, beating the consensus of $1.68.

Net sales of $804.6 million increased 7.7% year over year, with organic growth was 5.0%, beating the consensus of $787.93 million.

“Our strength was broad-based, across both our Proprietary Products and Contract Manufacturing segments. We achieved double-digit growth in our HVP Components business, driven by our continued execution in GLP-1 products, increased HVP conversion, including Annex 1, and an overall improving demand environment,” said Eric Green, President, CEO, and Chair.

Proprietary Products sales of $647.5 million grew by 7.7% and increased 5.1% on an organic basis.

Contract-Manufactured Products sales reached $157.1 million, up 8.0% and 4.9% on an organic basis.

Also Read: West Pharma Lifts Outlook On Surging GLP-1 Demand, Stock Soars

Outlook

West Pharmaceutical raised fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings guidance from $6.65-$6.85 per share to $7.06-$7.11, versus the analyst estimate of $6.77.

The company raised 2025 sales guidance from $3.04 billion-$3.06 billion to $3.06 billion-$3.07 billion, versus the consensus of $3.05 billion.

The company introduced its fourth-quarter 2025 net sales guidance range of $790 million to $800 million, compared to the consensus of $796.19 million.

West Pharmaceutical expects fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.81-$1.86 compared to the consensus of $1.78.

Analyst Take

William Blair analyst Matt Larew said, “At first blush, we view this as a very nice update for West as underlying demand levels continue to normalize and execution improves.”

Larew wrote, “We rate the stock Outperform, and that rating is predicated on West being a high-quality, franchise name that provides quality and dependable earnings and cash flow, a clear leadership competitive position, and access to attractive end-market trends without single-product or technology risk.”

WST Price Action: West Pharmaceutical shares were up 10.50% at $306.08 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock