TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) reported its third-quarter results on Thursday before market open, beating Wall Street estimates on both earnings and revenue.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.04 and marking a 5.8% increase from $1.04 per share in the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter totaled $1.17 billion, beating analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion and representing a 7.8% year-over-year increase from $1.08 billion in the prior-year quarter.

TransUnion’s quarterly adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 36.3%, unchanged from 36.3% in the third quarter of 2024.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $750 million as of September 30.

The company has repurchased $200 million in shares year-to-date and raised its share repurchase authorization up to $1 billion.

Segment Performance

In the third quarter of 2025, total revenue for U.S. Markets rose 8% year-over-year to $913 million, reflecting solid performance in Financial Services and Emerging Verticals, partially offset by a decline in Consumer Interactive.

Financial Services revenue increased 19% to $438 million, and Emerging Verticals grew 7% to $330 million, while Consumer Interactive fell 17% on a reported basis and 18% organically to $145 million.

U.S. Markets adjusted EBITDA grew 10% to $351 million, supported by strong gains in core segments.

International revenue also advanced 8% to $260 million, or 6% on an organic constant-currency basis. The United Kingdom led growth with a 24% reported gain to $71 million (11% organic), followed by Africa up 14% to $19 million and Canada up 11% in constant currency to $43 million.

India delivered modest 5% organic growth with flat reported revenue of $69 million, while Latin America remained steady and Asia Pacific declined 8%. International adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $112 million, reflecting modest organic growth of 3%.

Outlook

TransUnion expects fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.97 to $1.02, aligning with the analyst consensus of $0.99. The company anticipates sales of $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion, exceeding the $1.11 billion estimate.

For full-year 2025, TransUnion raised its adjusted EPS forecast to $4.19–$4.25, up from the previous range of $4.03–$4.14, and slightly above the analyst estimate of $4.18.

Revenue guidance was also lifted to $4.52 billion–$4.54 billion, compared with the prior range of $4.43 billion–$4.47 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion.

CEO Commentary

Chris Cartwright, president and CEO, stated, “In the third quarter, TransUnion delivered strong results that again exceeded financial guidance. Revenue growth was 8%; excluding last year’s large breach remediation win, organic constant currency growth was 11%, our strongest underlying growth since 2021.”

“Financial Services and Emerging Verticals growth accelerated to 19% and 7.5%, respectively. International grew 6% on an organic constant currency basis, with double-digit growth in the UK, Canada and Africa,” Cartwright added.

Price Action: TRU shares were trading higher by 5.37% to $85.00 premarket at last check Thursday.

