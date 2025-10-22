Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.11, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $2.06.

Quarterly sales of $3.12 billion beat the Street view of $3.01 billion. In the third quarter, the firm opened 199 hotels, totaling 24,800 rooms, resulting in 23,200 net room additions.

Also Read: Netflix Posts Downbeat Earnings, Joins Aveanna Healthcare, Texas Instruments And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter under review was $976 million, higher than $904 million a year ago.

System-wide comparable RevPAR declined 1.1%, on a currency-neutral basis, for the third quarter compared to the same period in 2024.

Management and franchise fee revenues increased 5.3% compared to the same period in 2024.

Hilton Worldwide approved the development of 33,000 new rooms in the third quarter.

The company’s pipeline reached 515,400 rooms as of September 30, 2025. This represented a growth of 5% from September 30, 2024.

The firm added 24,800 rooms to its system, resulting in 23,200 net additional rooms for the third quarter. It contributed to net unit growth of 6.5% from September 30, 2024.

Hilton Worldwide announced the launch of a new lifestyle brand, Outset Collection by Hilton, in October 2025.

Capital Return and Dividend Action

Hilton said it repurchased 2.8 million shares of Hilton common stock during the third quarter. This led to total capital return, including dividends, to $792 million for the quarter.

In October 2025, the company authorized a regular quarterly cash dividend of 15 cents per share of common stock to be paid on December 29, 2025.

Outlook

Hilton Worldwide raised its full-year 2025 adjusted EPS outlook to a range of $7.97 to $8.06 from the prior $7.83 to $8.00.

The updated forecast compares with the analyst consensus estimate of $8.00.

The company cut its full-year 2025 GAAP EPS guidance to a range of $6.71 to $6.80 from the previous $6.82 to $6.99. The revised outlook compares with the analyst consensus estimate of $6.89.

Hilton Worldwide expects fourth-quarter adjusted EPS in the range of $1.94 to $2.03. The forecast compares with the analyst consensus estimate of $2.01.

Christopher J. Nassetta, president and CEO of Hilton, said, “Our third quarter results continued to demonstrate the resilience of our business model, delivering strong bottom line performance despite softer industry RevPAR. We remain optimistic, that in the U.S., lower interest rates, a more favorable regulatory environment, certainty on tax policy and a significant investment cycle will accelerate economic growth and travel demand, and, when paired with limited industry supply growth, should drive stronger RevPAR growth over the next several years.”

“The quality of our development pipeline, acceleration in new development construction starts, attractiveness of our brands for conversions and continued growth of our brand presence globally gives us confidence in delivering net unit growth between 6.5% and 7% in 2025 and 6% to 7% over the next several years,” Nassetta added.

Price Action: HLT shares were trading higher by 2.31% to $272.11 premarket at last check Wednesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by josefkubes via Shutterstock