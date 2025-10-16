Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) released its third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Interactive Brokers Group reported quarterly earnings of 57 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 54 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.65 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.5 billion and was up from revenue of $1.36 billion from the same period last year.

Interactive Brokers reported the following data for the third quarter:

Commission revenue increased 23% to $537 million on higher customer trading volumes. Customer trading volume in stocks and options increased 67% and 27%, respectively, while futures decreased 7%.

Net interest income increased 21% to $967 million on stronger securities lending activity and higher average customer margin loans and customer credit balances.

Other fees and services decreased 8% to $66 million, led by a decrease of $12 million in risk exposure fees, which was partially offset by a $3 million increase in FDIC sweep fees.

Execution, clearing and distribution fees decreased 21% to $92 million, driven by lower regulatory fees.

General and administrative expenses decreased 59% to $62 million, driven primarily by the non-recurrences of $88 million related to legal and regulatory matters and of $12 million related to the consolidation of our European subsidiaries.

Pretax profit margin for the current quarter was 79% both as reported and as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, pretax margin was 67% as reported and 66% as adjusted.

Total equity of $19.5 billion.

IBKR Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Interactive Brokers stock was up slightly at $68.50 in Thursday's extended trading.

