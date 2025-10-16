Interactive Brokers Logo On Phone With Stock Chart In Background
October 16, 2025 4:21 PM 2 min read

Interactive Brokers Reports Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results: Details

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) released its third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell.

 Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter. 

The Details: Interactive Brokers Group reported quarterly earnings of 57 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 54 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.65 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.5 billion and was up from revenue of $1.36 billion from the same period last year.

Interactive Brokers reported the following data for the third quarter:

  • Commission revenue increased 23% to $537 million on higher customer trading volumes. Customer trading volume in stocks and options increased 67% and 27%, respectively, while futures decreased 7%.
  • Net interest income increased 21% to $967 million on stronger securities lending activity and higher average customer margin loans and customer credit balances.
  • Other fees and services decreased 8% to $66 million, led by a decrease of $12 million in risk exposure fees, which was partially offset by a $3 million increase in FDIC sweep fees.
  • Execution, clearing and distribution fees decreased 21% to $92 million, driven by lower regulatory fees.
  • General and administrative expenses decreased 59% to $62 million, driven primarily by the non-recurrences of $88 million related to legal and regulatory matters and of $12 million related to the consolidation of our European subsidiaries.
  • Pretax profit margin for the current quarter was 79% both as reported and as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, pretax margin was 67% as reported and 66% as adjusted.
  • Total equity of $19.5 billion.

IBKR Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Interactive Brokers stock was up slightly at $68.50 in Thursday's extended trading. 

Photo: Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

