Snap-on Beats Q3 Estimates As Repair, Industrial Demand Stays Strong

Snap-on Inc. (NYSE:SNA) shares rose on Thursday after the company reported third-quarter 2025 results that exceeded Wall Street expectations, supported by higher activity across OEM dealerships, repair shops, and critical industries, along with strong margins and steady execution across its global operations.

Net sales rose 3.8% year over year to $1.19 billion, beating the $1.16 billion estimate. Organic sales increased 3%. Gross margin held at 50.9%.

Diluted earnings per share were $5.02, including a $0.31 per-share benefit from a legal settlement, compared with $4.70 a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $4.71, topping the $4.63 estimate.

Operating earnings before financial services were $278.5 million, including a $22 million benefit from the settlement, compared with $252.4 million a year earlier. Consolidated operating earnings rose to $347.4 million from $324.1 million, reflecting a 26.9% operating margin. The effective tax rate was 22.6%.

“Our third quarter was encouraging, as it demonstrates our continuing momentum in meeting and overcoming the considerable uncertainty and the unprecedented trade turbulence of these days, as evidenced by our overall sales growth, by our resilient gross margins, and by our ongoing level of strong profitability…all enabled by our distinct advantages in strategy…generally making in the markets where we sell…and in structure…utilizing the flexibility provided by our 15 factories in the U.S. and our 36 plants worldwide,” said Nick Pinchuk, Snap-on chairman and chief executive officer.

In the Commercial & Industrial Group, sales totaled $367.7 million, compared to $365.7 million in the same period last year, with a 0.8% organic decline offset by higher demand in critical industries and specialty torque operations. Operating earnings were $57.5 million, with a 15.6% margin.

Snap-on Tools Group sales increased to $506 million from $500.5 million, driven by a 1% organic growth and stronger international performance. Operating earnings were $109.9 million, with a 21.7% margin.

The Repair Systems & Information Group posted sales of $464.8 million, up from $422.7 million, driven by higher activity with OEM dealerships and independent repair shops. Operating earnings were $141.2 million, including the settlement benefit, with a 30.4% margin.

Financial Services revenue was $101.1 million compared with $100.4 million a year ago, while operating earnings were $68.9 million versus $71.7 million. Originations totaled $274.1 million, down 4.8%.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $277.9 million, compared to $274.2 million a year ago. Capital expenditures were $19.9 million. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.53 billion, with long-term debt of $1.19 billion and notes payable of $21.3 million.

Outlook:

Snap-on said it expects full-year 2025 capital expenditures of about $100 million, with $62.5 million spent through the first nine months, and anticipates a full-year effective income tax rate between 22% and 23%.

The company stated that it remains confident in its ability to sustain growth across automotive repair, adjacent markets, and critical industries, despite ongoing macroeconomic volatility.

Price Action: SNA shares are trading 2.05% higher at $339.52 at the last check on Thursday.

