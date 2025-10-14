Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX) updated on Tuesday its commercial and operational performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Telix reported third-quarter revenue of $206 million, up 53% year over year and 1% sequentially. PSMA imaging revenue increased 17% to $155 million, and RLS third-party revenue reached $47 million.

Highlights

Gozellix is a prescription radioactive diagnostic agent for prostate cancer, which is fully reimbursed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS): Level II HCPCS2 code and Transitional Pass-Through (TPT) payment status effective on Oct. 1.

Illuccix (used to prepare an advanced imaging tracer to detect the presence of cancer cells) is approved in 19 European markets and the U.K.; commercial launch has commenced in the U.K., Germany, France, Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

First patients dosed in the BiPASS trial of MRI + PSMA-PET5 for the diagnosis and detection of prostate cancer.

ProstACT Global Phase 3 trial–Part 2 open for enrollment. Part 1 preliminary readout of safety profile and dosimetry to follow completion of patient monitoring and data analysis.

Christian Behrenbruch, managing director and group CEO, stated, “We believe this is a solid result, particularly in light of the reimbursement dynamics during the quarter. Moreover, a 3% increase in dose volumes suggests competitive pricing pressures are beginning to stabilize. Telix has entered Q4 in a position of strength, supported by a growing customer base, two FDA-approved PSMA imaging agents, and CMS reimbursement for Gozellix effective from 1 Oct. in the U.S.”

Guidance

Telix Pharmaceuticals raises its fiscal year 2025 sales guidance from $770 million-$800 million to $800 million-$820 million.

TLX Price Action: Telix Pharmaceuticals stock is up 3.60% at $9.88 at publication on Tuesday.

