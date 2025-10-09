Levi Strauss Stock Slips Despite Q3 Earnings Beat

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) released its third-quarter earnings report after Thursday's closing bell.

Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

Q3 Details

Levi Strauss reported quarterly earnings of 34 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 31 cents.

Investors may have been looking for a stronger beat given the company’s standout second quarter performance.

Quarterly revenue came in at $1.54 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.5 billion and was up from revenue of $1.44 billion from the prior year’s quarter.

Levi Strauss reported the following third quarter highlights:

Net Revenues of $1.5 billion were up 7% on a reported and organic basis versus third quarter 2024.

DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) net revenues increased 11% on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis. DTC growth on an organic basis reflected a 7% increase in the U.S., a 4% increase in Europe and a 14% increase in Asia. Net revenues from e-commerce grew 18% on a reported basis and 16% on an organic basis. DTC comprised 46% of total net revenues in the third quarter.

Wholesale net revenues increased 3% on a reported basis and 5% on an organic basis.

“We delivered another very strong quarter as our pivot to becoming a DTC-first, head-to-toe denim lifestyle retailer is driving a meaningful inflection in our financial performance,” said Michelle Gass, CEO of Levi Strauss & Co.

“With strength across channels, segments and categories, we are raising our full-year outlook and are well-positioned for the holiday season,” Gass added.

Outlook

Levi Strauss raised its fiscal year 2025 adjusted EPS guidance to between $1.27 and $1.32, versus the $1.31 analyst estimate, and raised its revenue outlook to a new range of $6.48 billion to $6.59 billion, versus the $6.16 billion estimate.

LEVI Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Levi Strauss stock was down 6.11% at $23.04 in Thursday's extended trading.

