Costco Beats Q4 Earnings, Revenue Estimates As Comparable Sales Climb 5.7%

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) reported financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 on Thursday after the market close. Here’s a rundown of the membership-based retailer’s report.

Q4 Highlights: Costco reported fourth-quarter revenue of $86.16 billion, beating analyst estimates of $86.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $5.87 per share, beating estimates of $5.80 per share.

Net sales for the fourth quarter were up 8% year-over-year. Total comparable sales were up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Here's a breakdown of comparable sales growth by region:

U.S.: up 5.1%

up 5.1% Canada : up 6.3%

: up 6.3% Other International: up 8.6%

Membership fees came in at approximately $1.72 billion, up from $1.51 billion in the prior year’s quarter. Costco increased its annual membership fee by $5 in September 2024, representing the company’s first membership hike since 2017.

Costco said it operates 914 warehouses, including 629 in the U.S.

The company ended the quarter with approximately $14.16 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Costco’s management team will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts at 5 p.m. ET.

COST Price Action: Costco shares were down 0.21% in after-hours Thursday, trading at $940 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

