What's Going On With The Brand House Collective Stock Today?

The Brand House Collective, Inc. TBHC shares are trading lower on Tuesday.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of a 90 cent loss, missing the analyst consensus estimate of 74 cents. Quarterly sales of $75.788 million (down 12.2% year over year), missed the Street view of $77.632 million.

The sales were driven by a 9.7% decline in consolidated comparable sales and a decline in store count of approximately 5%.

The company said the consolidated comparable sales were inclusive of a comparable store sales increase of 0.4% and an e-commerce decline of 38.5% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Gross profit declined to $12.4 million from $17.7 million a year earlier. Gross margin narrowed to 16.3% of net sales, down from 20.5% in the prior-year quarter.

On Sept. 15, the company sold the Kirkland’s Home intellectual property to Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. BBBY for $10 million and closed a $20 million expansion of the existing credit agreement with the company to support current operations as well as store conversion and channel expansion plans.

Amy Sullivan, CEO of Brand House Collective, said, “Our Q2 results reflect two major events that weighed heavily on the quarter: the tornado damage at our distribution center and our deliberate decision to liquidate select inventory ahead of expanding Bed Bath & Beyond assortments.”

In total, the company incurred expenses of $2 million related to damage caused by the tornado that damaged the company’s distribution center in Jackson, Tennessee, on May 20.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2025 was a loss of $14.3 million compared to a loss of $10.2 million in the prior year quarter.

As of Aug. 2, inventory was $81.7 million, compared to inventory of $92.8 million in the year-ago period. The company had a cash balance of $3.6 million, with $41.5 million of outstanding debt.

TBHC Price Action: Brand House Collective shares are trading lower by 4.92% to $1.84 at publication on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy Brand House Collective/PR Newswire