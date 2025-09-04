Samsara Stock Rises After Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat Estimates

Samsara, Inc. IOT released its second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Samsara reported adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share, which beat the consensus estimate of seven cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $391.48 million, which beat the analyst estimate of $372.21 million.

Samsara reported the following highlights for the second quarter:

Ending ARR of $1.64 billion, representing 30% year-over-year growth in actuals and in constant currency

2,771 customers with ARR over $100,000, an increase from 2,120 one year ago

Customers with ARR over $100,000 generated approximately $1 billion of ARR, representing 35% year-over-year growth

Customers with ARR over $1,000,000 contributed more than 20% of ARR

“Samsara had another strong quarter of durable and efficient growth, ending Q2 with $1.6 billion in ARR, a 30% increase year-over-year,” said Sanjit Biswas, CEO of Samsara.

“As the trusted partner to some of the world’s largest and most complex operations, we’re seeing firsthand how the rise of the AI-driven economy is amplifying demand for our platform. We are innovating at an unprecedented pace and are excited to deliver even greater impact for our customers who keep the global economy running,” Biswas added.

Outlook: Samsara raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to between 45 cents and 47 cents, versus the 41 cent estimate, and raised its fiscal revenue guidance to between $1.574 billion and $1.578 billion, versus the $1.552 billion estimate.

IOT Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Samsara stock was up 6.45% at $38.15 in Thursday's extended trading.

