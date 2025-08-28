SentinelOne Inc S reported second-quarter financial results Thursday after the close. Here’s a look at the key details from the print.

S shares are climbing with conviction after-hours. Get the inside scoop here.

Q2 Highlights: SentinelOne reported second-quarter revenue of $242.18 million, beating the consensus estimate of $242.17 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The cybersecurity company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of four cents per share, beating analyst estimates of three cents per share.

Total revenue increased 22% year-over-year. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) increased 24% year-over-year to $1 billion as of July 31, and customers with ARR of $100,000 or more grew 23% to 1,513 in the quarter.

The company ended the period with $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

“We surpassed $1 billion in ARR and delivered record net new ARR, continuing to deliver robust growth and platform adoption across AI, data, cloud, and endpoint,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne.

“Our second-quarter results highlight the momentum of our AI-powered platform, strengthening competitive position, and growing product differentiation.”

What’s Next: SentinelOne expects third-quarter revenue of approximately $256 million versus estimates of $254.38 million.

The company also raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance from a range of $996 million to $1.001 billion to a new range of $998 million to $1.002 billion versus estimates of $998.55 million.

SentinelOne’s management team is currently discussing the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts that started at 4:30 p.m. ET.

S Price Action: SentinelOne shares were up 8.69% in after-hours, trading at $19.14 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Tada Images/Shutterstock.com